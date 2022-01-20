Polar Capital Technology Trust (LON:PCT) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2,529.24

Shares of Polar Capital Technology Trust (LON:PCT) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 2,529.24 ($34.51) and traded as low as GBX 2,296.32 ($31.33). Polar Capital Technology Trust shares last traded at GBX 2,346 ($32.01), with a volume of 356,652 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of £3.15 billion and a PE ratio of 3.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,642.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,529.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 6.32 and a current ratio of 6.46.

About Polar Capital Technology Trust (LON:PCT)

Polar Capital Technology Trust plc is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Company is to maximize long-term capital growth through investing in a diversified portfolio of technology companies around the world. The Company’s investment portfolio includes a range of sectors, such as Internet software and services; semiconductors and semiconductor equipment; technology hardware, storage and peripherals; Internet and catalog retail; communications equipment; information technology (IT) services; electronic equipment, instruments and components; healthcare technology; diversified telecommunications services; aerospace and defense; media; healthcare equipment and supplies; household durables; chemicals; electrical equipment; wireless telecommunication services; automobiles, and life sciences tools and services.

