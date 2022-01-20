Polymetal International plc Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $2.13 Per Share (OTCMKTS:AUCOY)

Polymetal International plc (OTCMKTS:AUCOY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Polymetal International in a report released on Monday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Spence now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.13 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.29.

AUCOY has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Polymetal International in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Polymetal International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Polymetal International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

Polymetal International stock opened at $16.76 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Polymetal International has a one year low of $15.27 and a one year high of $25.25.

Polymetal International Company Profile

Polymetal International Plc engages in the mining of gold and silver. It operates through the following segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, and Kazakhstan. The Magadan segment consists of operations in Dukat, Omolon, and Mayskoye. The Ural segment focuses on the operation in Voro. The Khabarovsk segment comprises of operations in Albazino, Okhotsk, and Svetloye.

