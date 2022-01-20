Pontem Co. (NYSE:PNTM) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Pontem Co. (NYSE:PNTM) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 91,400 shares, a growth of 33.6% from the December 15th total of 68,400 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 123,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of NYSE:PNTM remained flat at $$9.76 during trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 75,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,970. Pontem has a 1-year low of $9.43 and a 1-year high of $10.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.79.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pontem in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pontem in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $160,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Pontem in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Berkley W R Corp lifted its stake in shares of Pontem by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 56,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 16,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pontem during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $972,000. 60.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pontem Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

