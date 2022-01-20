Populous (PPT) Trading Down 19.4% Over Last Week

Populous (CURRENCY:PPT) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 20th. One Populous coin can now be bought for about $0.34 or 0.00000804 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Populous has traded 19.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Populous has a total market capitalization of $17.97 million and approximately $781,531.00 worth of Populous was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00004948 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002384 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001065 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.17 or 0.00052787 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002382 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00006768 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Populous Coin Profile

Populous (PPT) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 9th, 2017. Populous’ total supply is 53,252,246 coins. Populous’ official Twitter account is @bitpopulous and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Populous is populous.world

According to CryptoCompare, “Populous is an invoice and trade finance platform built on the Ethereum network. Populous uses XBRL, Z Score formula, Smart Contracts, Stable tokens and other technologies in the cryptoshpere to create a unique trading environment for investors and invoice sellers. “

Buying and Selling Populous

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Populous directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Populous should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Populous using one of the exchanges listed above.

