Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH) Shares Purchased by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH) by 26.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,119,859 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock after buying an additional 231,537 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Poshmark were worth $26,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of POSH. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Poshmark during the second quarter valued at approximately $479,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Poshmark during the second quarter valued at approximately $802,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Poshmark during the second quarter valued at approximately $218,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Poshmark by 76.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 241,431 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock valued at $11,525,000 after purchasing an additional 104,504 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Poshmark during the second quarter valued at approximately $457,000. Institutional investors own 34.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on POSH. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Poshmark from $43.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. William Blair lowered shares of Poshmark from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Poshmark in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Poshmark from $54.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Poshmark from $32.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Poshmark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.36.

In other news, COO John Michael Mcdonald sold 3,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total transaction of $63,305.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Hans Tung sold 14,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.11, for a total transaction of $285,866.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 260,820 shares of company stock valued at $4,979,759.

POSH stock opened at $15.15 on Thursday. Poshmark, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.67 and a 1-year high of $82.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.29.

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The clothing resale marketplace reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. Poshmark had a negative net margin of 28.49% and a negative return on equity of 10.41%. The firm had revenue of $79.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.55 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Poshmark, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Poshmark, Inc operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2020, it had 6.5 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc in 2011.

