Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Poshmark Inc. is a social marketplace for new and secondhand style for women, men, kids, home and more. Poshmark Inc. is based in REDWOOD CITY, Calif. “

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on POSH. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Poshmark from $54.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Cowen cut Poshmark from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Poshmark from $49.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. MKM Partners lowered Poshmark from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Poshmark in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Poshmark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.36.

POSH stock opened at $15.15 on Thursday. Poshmark has a twelve month low of $14.67 and a twelve month high of $82.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.42.

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The clothing resale marketplace reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $79.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.55 million. Poshmark had a negative return on equity of 10.41% and a negative net margin of 28.49%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Poshmark will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Poshmark news, Director Hans Tung sold 65,600 shares of Poshmark stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total transaction of $1,283,136.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Manish Chandra sold 2,672 shares of Poshmark stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total value of $42,671.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 260,820 shares of company stock worth $4,979,759.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in Poshmark by 10,514.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,839 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Poshmark during the 3rd quarter valued at $112,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Poshmark during the 3rd quarter worth $120,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Poshmark during the 2nd quarter worth $159,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Poshmark during the 2nd quarter worth $218,000. Institutional investors own 34.00% of the company’s stock.

Poshmark, Inc operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2020, it had 6.5 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc in 2011.

