Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Postal Realty Trust Inc. is a real estate investment trust which owns and manages properties leased to the United States Postal Service. Postal Realty Trust Inc. is based in NY, United States. “

Get Postal Realty Trust alerts:

Separately, Colliers Securities started coverage on shares of Postal Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of PSTL stock opened at $17.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $239.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 159.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Postal Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $15.51 and a 1-year high of $21.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.35.

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.20). Postal Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.09% and a net margin of 4.92%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Postal Realty Trust will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Andrew Spodek acquired 58,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,991.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 546.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 682,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,452,000 after buying an additional 577,235 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 157.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 425,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,755,000 after buying an additional 260,200 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 708,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,922,000 after buying an additional 194,742 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,475,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 121.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 221,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,037,000 after buying an additional 121,395 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

Postal Realty Trust Company Profile

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,000 properties leased to the USPS. The Company believes it is one of the largest owners and managers of properties leased to the USPS.

Featured Article: Mutual Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Postal Realty Trust (PSTL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Postal Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Postal Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.