PotCoin 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $3,371.00 (POT)

PotCoin (CURRENCY:POT) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 19th. Over the last week, PotCoin has traded 17.1% lower against the US dollar. PotCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.74 million and approximately $3,371.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PotCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0076 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get PotCoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,837.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,112.79 or 0.07440277 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $137.59 or 0.00328871 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $371.13 or 0.00887078 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.48 or 0.00075256 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00010149 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $201.53 or 0.00481691 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00008729 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $110.03 or 0.00262991 BTC.

PotCoin Profile

POT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 227,250,921 coins. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin . The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com . PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds. “

Buying and Selling PotCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PotCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PotCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.