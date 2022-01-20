Prada (OTCMKTS:PRDSY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Morgan Stanley

Prada (OTCMKTS:PRDSY) was upgraded by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

PRDSY has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Prada from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Societe Generale downgraded Prada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Cheuvreux raised Prada from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Prada in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Prada presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.70.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PRDSY opened at $13.13 on Tuesday. Prada has a 52-week low of $10.55 and a 52-week high of $16.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.79.

Prada SpA operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of luxury goods. Its products include leather goods, handbags, footwear, apparel, accessories, eyewear, and fragrances. Its brands include Miu Miu, Church’s, Cas Shoe, and Pasticceria Marchesi. The company was founded by Mario Prada in 1913 and is headquartered in Milan, Italy.

