Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) Shares Down 11.5%

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) shares fell 11.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $15.33 and last traded at $15.52. 4,341 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 149,660 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.53.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PRAX. Wedbush cut their price target on Praxis Precision Medicines from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. HC Wainwright began coverage on Praxis Precision Medicines in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Praxis Precision Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.33.

The firm has a market capitalization of $666.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 2.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.74.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by ($0.07). As a group, analysts predict that Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. will post -3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Praxis Precision Medicines by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 17,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 4,065 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Praxis Precision Medicines by 50.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 103,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 34,657 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Praxis Precision Medicines during the 3rd quarter worth $265,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Praxis Precision Medicines by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,279,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,626,000 after purchasing an additional 300,680 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Praxis Precision Medicines by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

About Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX)

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor.

