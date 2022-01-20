Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) Shares Down 11.5%

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) shares fell 11.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $15.33 and last traded at $15.52. 4,341 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 149,660 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.53.
Several brokerages have weighed in on PRAX. Wedbush cut their price target on Praxis Precision Medicines from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. HC Wainwright began coverage on Praxis Precision Medicines in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Praxis Precision Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.33.
The firm has a market capitalization of $666.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 2.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.74.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Praxis Precision Medicines by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 17,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 4,065 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Praxis Precision Medicines by 50.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 103,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 34,657 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Praxis Precision Medicines during the 3rd quarter worth $265,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Praxis Precision Medicines by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,279,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,626,000 after purchasing an additional 300,680 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Praxis Precision Medicines by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.35% of the company’s stock.
About Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX)
Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor.
