Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Preferred Bank had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 41.33%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.40 EPS.

Shares of PFBC stock traded down $1.29 on Thursday, reaching $77.21. 2,754 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,014. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 1.40. Preferred Bank has a one year low of $47.84 and a one year high of $81.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.48.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. This is a positive change from Preferred Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Preferred Bank’s payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley boosted their price target on Preferred Bank from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Stephens raised Preferred Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Preferred Bank from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Preferred Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.80.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Preferred Bank stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,529 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,526 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.47% of Preferred Bank worth $4,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Preferred Bank Company Profile

Preferred Bank operates as an independent commercial bank. It offers real estate financing for residential, commercial, industrial, and other income producing properties. Its business and consumer products include checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. The firm also offers treasury management services such as account reconciliation, remote deposit, cash and check courier services, merchant processing, and ACH credit origination.

