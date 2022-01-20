Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Preferred Bank had a net margin of 41.33% and a return on equity of 16.42%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.40 EPS.

PFBC traded down $1.09 on Thursday, reaching $77.41. 2,246 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,014. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.48. Preferred Bank has a 52-week low of $47.84 and a 52-week high of $81.55. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This is an increase from Preferred Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Preferred Bank’s payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Preferred Bank stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,529 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,526 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.47% of Preferred Bank worth $4,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PFBC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Preferred Bank from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Preferred Bank from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Preferred Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Preferred Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $74.00 to $79.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.80.

Preferred Bank operates as an independent commercial bank. It offers real estate financing for residential, commercial, industrial, and other income producing properties. Its business and consumer products include checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. The firm also offers treasury management services such as account reconciliation, remote deposit, cash and check courier services, merchant processing, and ACH credit origination.

