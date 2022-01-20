Prescott Group Capital Managem Purchases 175,322 Shares of Performant Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PFMT) Stock

Performant Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PFMT) major shareholder Prescott Group Capital Managem purchased 175,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.06 per share, for a total transaction of $361,163.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Prescott Group Capital Managem also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Performant Financial alerts:

On Tuesday, January 18th, Prescott Group Capital Managem purchased 71,136 shares of Performant Financial stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.03 per share, for a total transaction of $144,406.08.

On Monday, January 10th, Prescott Group Capital Managem purchased 40,899 shares of Performant Financial stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.06 per share, for a total transaction of $84,251.94.

On Tuesday, December 28th, Prescott Group Capital Managem bought 380,365 shares of Performant Financial stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.28 per share, for a total transaction of $867,232.20.

PFMT opened at $2.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.57 and a beta of -0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.55. Performant Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $0.96 and a 12 month high of $5.29.

Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $28.58 million during the quarter. Performant Financial had a negative return on equity of 4.88% and a negative net margin of 2.96%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Performant Financial Co. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

PFMT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Performant Financial in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Performant Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet cut Performant Financial from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Performant Financial by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 86,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 9,900 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Performant Financial by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 3,453,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,676,000 after purchasing an additional 303,206 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Performant Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Performant Financial by 26,027.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,866 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 25,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orchard Capital Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Performant Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000. Institutional investors own 62.46% of the company’s stock.

About Performant Financial

Performant Financial Corp. engages in the provision of technology-enabled audit, recovery, customer care, and related analytics services. Its services help identify improper payments, and in some markets, restructure and recover delinquent or defaulted assets and improper payments for both government and private clients.

Featured Story: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Performant Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performant Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.