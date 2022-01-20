Primalbase Token 24 Hour Volume Tops $396.00 (PBT)

Primalbase Token (CURRENCY:PBT) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. Primalbase Token has a market capitalization of $944,529.83 and approximately $396.00 worth of Primalbase Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Primalbase Token has traded flat against the dollar. One Primalbase Token coin can currently be bought for about $755.62 or 0.01197075 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Primalbase Token

Primalbase Token’s launch date was May 24th, 2017. Primalbase Token’s total supply is 1,250 coins. Primalbase Token’s official Twitter account is @primalbasehq . The official website for Primalbase Token is primalbase.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Primalbase, a co-working initiative, allows users to own real estate by holding the real estate-backed PBT crypto tokens, an asset on the Waves Platform. Holders of the PBT can use, rent or sell the workspace as they wish and get access to all shared workspaces around the world with premium all-inclusive services. “

Primalbase Token Coin Trading

