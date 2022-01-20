Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Position in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) by 2.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 393,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,353 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Essent Group were worth $17,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 198.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Essent Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Essent Group by 119.6% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Essent Group by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Essent Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ESNT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Essent Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Essent Group from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Essent Group from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Essent Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Essent Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.50.

ESNT opened at $46.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.29 and its 200-day moving average is $45.82. Essent Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $39.62 and a 52-week high of $54.22.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $283.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.69 million. Essent Group had a net margin of 61.29% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Essent Group Ltd. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. This is a positive change from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.64%.

In other news, CEO Mark Casale sold 6,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $328,731.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William Spiegel sold 3,214 shares of Essent Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.57, for a total transaction of $146,461.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,502 shares of company stock valued at $510,993 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Essent Group Profile

Essent Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers mortgage insurance, reinsurance, and risk management products. The company was founded by Mark A. Casale on July 1, 2008 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

