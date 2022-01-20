Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 30,418 Shares of Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 365,252 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 30,418 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Flagstar Bancorp were worth $18,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 26.4% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,099 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian bought a new stake in Flagstar Bancorp during the third quarter worth $213,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 263.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,097 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 3,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $217,000. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Flagstar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of NYSE:FBC opened at $49.73 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.36. Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $40.69 and a one year high of $56.77.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The savings and loans company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $1.09. Flagstar Bancorp had a net margin of 30.01% and a return on equity of 26.10%. The company had revenue of $461.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Flagstar Bancorp Company Profile

Flagstar Bancorp, Incis a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, Mortgage Servicing, and Other. The Community Banking segment offers loans, deposits, checking and savings accounts, consumer and commercial loans, treasury management, equipment leasing, and capital markets services.

