Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 6,206 Shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) by 0.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 832,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,206 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in AES were worth $18,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AES in the second quarter worth $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of AES by 261.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AES during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AES by 93.5% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in AES by 41.2% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the period. 93.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Andres Gluski sold 524,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total value of $12,472,871.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AES stock opened at $23.07 on Thursday. The AES Co. has a 12 month low of $22.46 and a 12 month high of $29.07. The company has a market capitalization of $15.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92.

AES (NYSE:AES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. AES had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 29.19%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The AES Co. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.158 per share. This is a boost from AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. AES’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.92%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AES shares. TheStreet upgraded AES from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on AES in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of AES from $31.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AES presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.17.

AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU and Corporate and Other.

