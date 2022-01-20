Principal Financial Group Inc. Raises Position in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 50.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 151,869 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,195 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $17,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in The Blackstone Group in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 45.2% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 443 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group in the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group in the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group in the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. 61.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.99, for a total transaction of $5,062,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Hamilton E. James sold 3,074,349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.45, for a total value of $413,346,223.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,649,349 shares of company stock valued at $461,447,973. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $134.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $96.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.45.

Shares of The Blackstone Group stock opened at $112.26 on Thursday. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a one year low of $63.71 and a one year high of $149.78. The company has a market cap of $77.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.59.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.37. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 25.47%. The firm had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 105.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $1.0275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. This is a boost from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is currently 59.81%.

About The Blackstone Group

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

