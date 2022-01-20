PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE Market Cap Hits $6.10 Million (PVM)

PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE (CURRENCY:PVM) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 20th. One PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE coin can currently be bought for $1.02 or 0.00002352 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE has a market capitalization of $6.10 million and $237,085.00 worth of PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE has traded down 9.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002314 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.46 or 0.00058893 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.09 or 0.00064992 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,238.45 or 0.07492400 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,168.36 or 0.99873375 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.56 or 0.00066079 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00007904 BTC.

PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE Coin Profile

PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,000,000 coins. PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE’s official Twitter account is @privateum

PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE Coin Trading

