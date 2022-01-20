Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Given New $179.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) had its price objective upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $175.00 to $179.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on PG. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating and issued a $146.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $154.43.

NYSE:PG opened at $162.00 on Thursday. Procter & Gamble has a 1 year low of $121.54 and a 1 year high of $165.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $392.03 billion, a PE ratio of 29.62, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.46.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The business had revenue of $20.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 63.62%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $7,300,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total transaction of $1,468,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 151,249 shares of company stock valued at $22,257,187 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

