Project Angel Parent (NYSE:MLNK) Sets New 52-Week Low at $17.15

Project Angel Parent LLC (NYSE:MLNK)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $17.15 and last traded at $17.16, with a volume of 159688 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.29.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MLNK shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Project Angel Parent from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Project Angel Parent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.61.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Project Angel Parent (NYSE:MLNK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $67.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.14 million. Project Angel Parent had a negative return on equity of 8.00% and a negative net margin of 4.22%. Research analysts expect that Project Angel Parent LLC will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Project Angel Parent Company Profile (NYSE:MLNK)

MeridianLink Inc is a cloud-based technology company which enables banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers and consumer reporting agencies to streamline loan decision making, loan origination, and customer collection workflows. MeridianLink Inc is based in Costa Mesa, Calif.

