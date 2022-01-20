Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Given New $163.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $142.00 to $163.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s target price points to a potential upside of 6.13% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Prologis from $158.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Prologis from $144.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Prologis from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Prologis from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Prologis from $146.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.50.

Prologis stock opened at $153.59 on Thursday. Prologis has a 12-month low of $94.14 and a 12-month high of $169.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $156.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.57. Prologis had a net margin of 42.95% and a return on equity of 5.42%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Prologis will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Hamid R. Moghadam sold 305,645 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.24, for a total transaction of $44,086,234.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,380 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.20, for a total transaction of $201,756.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 323,335 shares of company stock worth $46,681,516 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 64.8% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 147.7% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prologis in the second quarter worth $30,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Prologis in the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 810.8% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

