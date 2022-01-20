Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Releases Earnings Results

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.57, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 42.95% and a return on equity of 5.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE PLD opened at $153.80 on Thursday. Prologis has a twelve month low of $94.14 and a twelve month high of $169.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $113.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.96, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $156.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.34.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. Prologis’s payout ratio is 95.09%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Prologis from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Prologis from $144.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Prologis from $159.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Prologis from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Prologis from $146.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Prologis has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.50.

In other news, CEO Hamid R. Moghadam sold 14,355 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.64, for a total value of $2,076,307.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.20, for a total transaction of $201,756.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 323,335 shares of company stock valued at $46,681,516 over the last three months. 0.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Prologis stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,634,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,552,532 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.90% of Prologis worth $792,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

