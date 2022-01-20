Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.57 EPS

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.57, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Prologis had a net margin of 42.95% and a return on equity of 5.42%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. Prologis’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of PLD stock traded up $2.00 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $155.59. 10,984 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,365,676. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.96, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $156.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.34. Prologis has a 52 week low of $94.14 and a 52 week high of $169.93.

Get Prologis alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. Prologis’s payout ratio is 95.09%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PLD. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Prologis from $144.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Prologis from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Prologis from $159.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Prologis from $146.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.50.

In other news, CEO Hamid R. Moghadam sold 305,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.24, for a total value of $44,086,234.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hamid R. Moghadam sold 14,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.64, for a total transaction of $2,076,307.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 323,335 shares of company stock valued at $46,681,516 in the last ninety days. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Prologis stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 30.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,634,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,552,532 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.90% of Prologis worth $792,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.