Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:PSAG) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:PSAG) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a growth of 27.4% from the December 15th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,370,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II by 1,303.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 289,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,800,000 after acquiring an additional 268,956 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,940,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC raised its position in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 256,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PSAG traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.72. 3,628 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,421. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.73. Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II has a 52-week low of $9.55 and a 52-week high of $9.95.

Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

