ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY) Stock Price Down 3.9%

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY)’s share price were down 3.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $13.55 and last traded at $13.65. Approximately 380,777 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 69,328,547 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.20.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.34.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 110.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the third quarter valued at $423,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the third quarter valued at $438,000. Greystone Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 44.8% during the third quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 20,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 6,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to one and one-half times (1.5x) the daily performance of the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index. UVXY provides leveraged exposure to the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index, which measures the returns of a portfolio of monthly VIX futures contracts with a weighted average of one month to expiration.

