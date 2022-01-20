Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

PROSY has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Prosus in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Prosus in a research note on Friday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Prosus in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Prosus from €140.00 ($159.09) to €137.00 ($155.68) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Prosus in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.00.

Shares of PROSY opened at $16.52 on Thursday. Prosus has a twelve month low of $15.22 and a twelve month high of $26.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.54 and a 200-day moving average of $17.09.

Prosus N.V. engages in the e-commerce and internet businesses. It operates internet platforms, such as classifieds, payments and fintech, food delivery, travel, education, etail, health, social, and other internet platforms. It has operations in the Americas, Africa, Central and Eastern Europe, and Asia.

