Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) by 31.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,800 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.10% of Protagonist Therapeutics worth $834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PTGX. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 3,114.7% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 821,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,880,000 after acquiring an additional 796,161 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 8.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,116,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,383,000 after acquiring an additional 545,156 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 22.6% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,155,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,845,000 after acquiring an additional 212,900 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $8,796,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 128.7% during the second quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 337,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,130,000 after acquiring an additional 189,704 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

PTGX stock opened at $34.27 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of -14.22 and a beta of 2.16. Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.80 and a 12 month high of $50.54.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $10.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 million. Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 440.88% and a negative return on equity of 35.08%. Sell-side analysts expect that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PTGX. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $29.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.13.

In other news, CEO Dinesh V. Ph D. Patel sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total value of $482,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. Its product pipeline include PTG-300, PTG-200, and PN-943 The company was founded by Mark L. Smythe on August 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

