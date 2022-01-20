PSI Advisors LLC Invests $131,000 in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 880 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in Waste Management during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Waste Management by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 184 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Waste Management by 158.3% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.02% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James upped their target price on Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Management has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.00.

Shares of WM traded up $1.35 during trading on Thursday, reaching $156.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,855,481. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $65.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.82. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.11 and a twelve month high of $168.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $162.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.82.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 27.19%. The business’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.69%.

Waste Management announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to purchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director John C. Pope sold 195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.41, for a total transaction of $30,304.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

