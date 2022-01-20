PSI Advisors LLC Invests $153,000 in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Centene by 101.0% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,355,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,395,000 after buying an additional 4,701,038 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Centene during the second quarter worth approximately $249,188,000. Amundi purchased a new position in Centene in the second quarter valued at approximately $131,488,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Centene by 153.1% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,051,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Centene by 4.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,512,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,152,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205,189 shares during the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNC traded up $1.31 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $78.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,014,810. The firm has a market cap of $46.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.59, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.54. Centene Co. has a 52-week low of $57.16 and a 52-week high of $85.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.97.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $32.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.63 billion. Centene had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP David P. Thomas sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total transaction of $310,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark J. Brooks sold 8,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total value of $582,130.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 127,419 shares of company stock worth $9,752,253 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho raised their target price on Centene from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays assumed coverage on Centene in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Centene from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their price target on Centene from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.78.

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

