PSI Advisors LLC Invests $153,000 in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Centene by 101.0% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,355,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,395,000 after buying an additional 4,701,038 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Centene during the second quarter worth approximately $249,188,000. Amundi purchased a new position in Centene in the second quarter valued at approximately $131,488,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Centene by 153.1% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,051,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Centene by 4.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,512,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,152,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205,189 shares during the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
CNC traded up $1.31 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $78.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,014,810. The firm has a market cap of $46.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.59, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.54. Centene Co. has a 52-week low of $57.16 and a 52-week high of $85.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.97.
In related news, EVP David P. Thomas sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total transaction of $310,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark J. Brooks sold 8,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total value of $582,130.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 127,419 shares of company stock worth $9,752,253 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho raised their target price on Centene from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays assumed coverage on Centene in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Centene from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their price target on Centene from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.78.
About Centene
Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.
