Public Mint (MINT) Trading Up 31.9% This Week

Public Mint (CURRENCY:MINT) traded up 24.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 20th. One Public Mint coin can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000371 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Public Mint has a market cap of $12.37 million and approximately $387,333.00 worth of Public Mint was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Public Mint has traded 31.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Public Mint Coin Profile

Public Mint (CRYPTO:MINT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Public Mint’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 78,705,532 coins. Public Mint’s official Twitter account is @PublicMint

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

Buying and Selling Public Mint

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Public Mint directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Public Mint should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Public Mint using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

