Public Sector Pension Investment Board Acquires 24,610 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 312.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,490 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,610 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.06% of Charles River Laboratories International worth $13,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 644.4% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 67 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 119.1% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 103 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 314.3% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 145 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $480.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $354.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $422.54.

Charles River Laboratories International stock opened at $336.68 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $364.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $396.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $249.48 and a 12-month high of $460.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.17.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $895.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $902.03 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 23.14% and a net margin of 11.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.25 EPS for the current year.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

