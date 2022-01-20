Public Sector Pension Investment Board Boosts Stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 19.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,359 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $14,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MELI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in MercadoLibre by 30.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,361,000 after purchasing an additional 3,392 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 13.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 8,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,958,000 after buying an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 1.8% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,962,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 4.9% in the second quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 3.6% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,029,000 after buying an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MELI. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,200.00 to $1,600.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $2,000.00 to $1,250.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,930.00 to $1,550.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut MercadoLibre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,814.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,917.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:MELI opened at $1,060.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.02, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.23. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,001.01 and a 1 year high of $2,020.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 667.26 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,244.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,528.73.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 1.26% and a return on equity of 28.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 66.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. Analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

About MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

