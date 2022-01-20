Public Sector Pension Investment Board Cuts Holdings in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board trimmed its holdings in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 410 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.20% of Omnicell worth $13,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OMCL. Group One Trading L.P. boosted its stake in Omnicell by 222.2% during the 2nd quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Omnicell by 15,044.7% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 19,859 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Omnicell by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new position in shares of Omnicell in the 2nd quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Milestone Advisory Partners purchased a new position in shares of Omnicell in the 2nd quarter worth $218,000.

In other Omnicell news, CAO Joseph Brian Spears sold 1,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.14, for a total transaction of $213,564.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Peter J. Kuipers sold 8,517 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.15, for a total value of $1,542,854.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 65,153 shares of company stock worth $11,644,743. Insiders own 2.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ OMCL opened at $151.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $175.91 and its 200 day moving average is $163.92. The company has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of 88.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.05. Omnicell, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.07 and a fifty-two week high of $187.29.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $296.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.82 million. Omnicell had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 7.50%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on OMCL. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Omnicell from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Omnicell from $188.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $184.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Omnicell in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $203.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on Omnicell from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.86.

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

