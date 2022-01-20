Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $12.02 Million Holdings in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board cut its position in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,939 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $12,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in Ferrari by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 59,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,246,000 after purchasing an additional 10,857 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Ferrari by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 323,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,548,000 after purchasing an additional 8,268 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Ferrari by 205.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ferrari by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,386,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,970,000 after purchasing an additional 72,713 shares during the period. Finally, AXA S.A. boosted its holdings in Ferrari by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 1,516,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,449,000 after purchasing an additional 104,275 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Ferrari alerts:

Shares of RACE stock opened at $239.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $44.17 billion, a PE ratio of 42.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.90. Ferrari has a 12 month low of $183.82 and a 12 month high of $278.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $258.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $233.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. Ferrari had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 42.17%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Ferrari will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on RACE shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $265.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Ferrari from $189.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $210.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. While Besson remains convinced of the long-term attractiveness of the shares, the analyst expects profit taking in the coming months after a large outperformance over the last six months, he tells investors in a research note. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.00.

Ferrari Company Profile

Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One.

Featured Article: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RACE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ferrari (NYSE:RACE).

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.