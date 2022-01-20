Public Sector Pension Investment Board Increases Stock Holdings in Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) by 9.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 87,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,410 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.20% of Colliers International Group worth $11,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CIGI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Colliers International Group by 57.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Colliers International Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Amundi purchased a new position in Colliers International Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $199,000. Financial Council Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Colliers International Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $368,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Colliers International Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $399,000. Institutional investors own 65.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CIGI. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Colliers International Group from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Colliers International Group from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. National Bank of Canada started coverage on Colliers International Group in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. National Bankshares set a $170.00 target price on Colliers International Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Colliers International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.00.

CIGI opened at $139.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Colliers International Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.10 and a 12 month high of $150.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $142.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.83.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $795.00 million. Colliers International Group had a negative return on equity of 71.11% and a negative net margin of 10.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. Analysts expect that Colliers International Group Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a positive change from Colliers International Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.05. This represents a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Colliers International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -3.25%.

Colliers International Group Profile

Colliers International Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients. The firm primarily offers outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage, and sales brokerage. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Corporate.

