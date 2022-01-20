Public Sector Pension Investment Board Purchases 429,630 Shares of Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,115,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 429,630 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Genworth Financial were worth $11,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Genworth Financial by 1.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,851,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,945,000 after purchasing an additional 888,104 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Genworth Financial by 15.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,034,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $210,736,000 after buying an additional 7,093,259 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial by 16.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,749,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,922,000 after acquiring an additional 2,897,842 shares during the last quarter. Shah Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial by 15.8% in the third quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 11,606,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial by 143.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,387,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,412,000 after acquiring an additional 6,702,978 shares during the last quarter. 68.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GNW opened at $4.16 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.89. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.00. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.81 and a 1 year high of $4.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter. Genworth Financial had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 5.01%.

In related news, CEO Thomas J. Mcinerney sold 150,000 shares of Genworth Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.38, for a total value of $657,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Genworth Financial Company Profile

Genworth Financial, Inc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of insurance, wealth management, investment and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products predominantly insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans.

