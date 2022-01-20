Public Sector Pension Investment Board Raises Stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 225,850 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,310 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $15,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 136.7% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 710 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. 78.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:COP opened at $87.28 on Thursday. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $39.70 and a 1-year high of $89.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $74.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.85. The company has a market capitalization of $115.12 billion, a PE ratio of 25.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.24. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The company had revenue of $11.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.04%.

A number of brokerages have commented on COP. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $100.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Societe Generale lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $66.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.38.

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total transaction of $249,112.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 105,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.08, for a total transaction of $7,680,561.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 145,889 shares of company stock worth $10,680,170 over the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

