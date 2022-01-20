Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $47.70 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) will announce sales of $47.70 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Puma Biotechnology’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $46.56 million and the highest is $48.84 million. Puma Biotechnology reported sales of $52.60 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 9.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Puma Biotechnology will report full year sales of $245.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $244.36 million to $246.64 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $229.63 million, with estimates ranging from $227.45 million to $231.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Puma Biotechnology.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.78). The business had revenue of $46.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.44 million. Puma Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 19.29% and a negative return on equity of 665.45%. Puma Biotechnology’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.79) EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upgraded Puma Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Puma Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $2.75 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.55.

In other Puma Biotechnology news, CEO Alan H. Auerbach sold 22,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total transaction of $72,971.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,574 shares of company stock worth $131,240. 19.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PBYI. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Puma Biotechnology during the third quarter worth about $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Puma Biotechnology during the second quarter worth about $46,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 427.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,907 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 5,598 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology during the second quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology during the third quarter worth about $73,000. Institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PBYI opened at $2.60 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $106.30 million, a P/E ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. Puma Biotechnology has a 52 week low of $2.44 and a 52 week high of $14.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.62.

About Puma Biotechnology

Puma Biotechnology, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It acquires and develops innovative products for the treatment of various forms of cancer. The company focuses on in-licensing drug candidates that are undergoing or have already completed initial clinical testing for the treatment of cancer and then seek to further develop those drug candidates for commercial use.

