Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM) Plans $0.03 Dividend

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM) declared a dividend on Friday, January 14th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 24th will be given a dividend of 0.032 per share on Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 21st.

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust has increased its dividend payment by 5.4% over the last three years.

Get Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust alerts:

NYSE:PMM opened at $7.77 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.56. Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust has a twelve month low of $7.73 and a twelve month high of $8.92.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 86,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 12,730 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 96,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 5,081 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 131,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after buying an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 607,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,063,000 after buying an additional 5,555 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust is a closed-end management investment company, which engages in investing in healthcare, education, industrials, and housing sectors. The company was founded in 1937 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

See Also: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.