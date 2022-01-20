Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0531 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 21st.

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust has increased its dividend by 2.2% over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:PMO opened at $12.84 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.07. Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust has a 12-month low of $12.80 and a 12-month high of $15.00.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 200,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,847 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.59% of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust worth $2,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 11.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Company Profile

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in companies operating across healthcare, utilities, transportation, water and sewer, and housing sectors.

