Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) Holdings Boosted by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 130,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,645 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust were worth $1,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $211,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 16,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.25% of the company’s stock.

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust stock opened at $12.84 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.07. Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust has a 12 month low of $12.80 and a 12 month high of $15.00.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.0531 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 21st.

About Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in companies operating across healthcare, utilities, transportation, water and sewer, and housing sectors.

