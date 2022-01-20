Q BioMed Inc. (OTCMKTS:QBIO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Q BioMed Inc. (OTCMKTS:QBIO) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,800 shares, an increase of 35.7% from the December 15th total of 16,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 390,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Q BioMed stock opened at $0.46 on Thursday. Q BioMed has a 1-year low of $0.27 and a 1-year high of $1.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.63.

Q BioMed Company Profile

Q BioMed, Inc operates as a biomedical acceleration and development company. It focuses on acquiring and in-licensing pre-clinical, clinical-stage and approved life sciences therapeutic products. Its products include Strontium-89, MetastronTM, QBM-001, Uttroside-B, and MAN 01. The company was founded by Enrique Navas on November 22, 2013 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

