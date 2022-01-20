Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Ero Copper Corp. Increased by Raymond James (TSE:ERO)

Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO) – Equities researchers at Raymond James increased their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Ero Copper in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 17th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now expects that the company will earn $0.63 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.51. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Ero Copper’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.39 EPS.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.60 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$140.77 million for the quarter.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$27.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. reduced their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$32.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Cormark reduced their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$30.00 to C$25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$26.71.

ERO stock opened at C$17.33 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.46. Ero Copper has a 1 year low of C$16.00 and a 1 year high of C$29.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$19.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$22.40. The firm has a market cap of C$1.55 billion and a PE ratio of 6.49.

Ero Copper Corp., a mining company, focuses on the production, exploration, and development of mining projects in Brazil. The company also explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its principal property is the Vale do CuraÃ§Ã¡ property covering an area of approximately 153,741 hectares located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil.

