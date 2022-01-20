Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cut by Piper Sandler (NYSE:JPM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Harte now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $3.03 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $3.24. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.94 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.83 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.80 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $11.59 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.20 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.17 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.15 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.16 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $12.69 EPS.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $29.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.78 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 38.00%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.79 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on JPM. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $175.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Berenberg Bank set a $125.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $194.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.74.

NYSE JPM opened at $148.93 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $440.13 billion, a PE ratio of 9.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.73. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $127.35 and a 1-year high of $172.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% during the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 25,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,916,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 564,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,868,000 after buying an additional 64,608 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter worth $467,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 16.8% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,171,000 after buying an additional 2,007 shares during the period. Finally, Menard Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.4% during the second quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 8,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,284,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. 69.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.06%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

