Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Boosted by Piper Sandler

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $3.58 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.25.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.62 by ($0.76). The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 30.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.26 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $201.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley cut The PNC Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $209.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $220.00.

NYSE PNC opened at $208.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $88.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.35. The PNC Financial Services Group has a fifty-two week low of $141.60 and a fifty-two week high of $228.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $205.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $198.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 14th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 38.20%.

In related news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.20, for a total transaction of $648,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kieran John Fallon sold 125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.28, for a total value of $26,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,382 shares of company stock valued at $1,720,531. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 340.7% during the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

