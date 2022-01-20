Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG) Lifted by Raymond James

Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG) – Investment analysts at Raymond James upped their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Centerra Gold in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 18th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.45 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.42. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Centerra Gold’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.14 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$277.72 million during the quarter.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$14.00 target price on shares of Centerra Gold in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Centerra Gold to C$9.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. CSFB reduced their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.75 in a report on Friday, December 17th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$13.50 to C$12.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Centerra Gold currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$11.73.

Centerra Gold stock opened at C$10.44 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$9.74 and its 200-day moving average price is C$9.53. Centerra Gold has a twelve month low of C$8.21 and a twelve month high of C$14.73. The company has a quick ratio of 5.06, a current ratio of 6.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of C$3.10 billion and a PE ratio of -4.34.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -7.27%.

About Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.

