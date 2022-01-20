Q4 2021 Earnings Estimate for Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) Issued By Cormark

Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) – Equities researchers at Cormark issued their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Rogers Communications in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 18th. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen anticipates that the Wireless communications provider will earn $0.73 per share for the quarter.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 18.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on RCI. Desjardins cut shares of Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. lowered their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$70.00 to C$69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$68.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Rogers Communications from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.33.

Shares of RCI stock opened at $49.71 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $25.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.50. Rogers Communications has a twelve month low of $43.18 and a twelve month high of $53.90.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RCI. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Rogers Communications by 14.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 25,309,328 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,345,697,000 after purchasing an additional 3,103,785 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 551.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,889,978 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $134,790,000 after buying an additional 2,446,191 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 21.0% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,980,742 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $303,850,000 after buying an additional 1,036,408 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 49.9% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,080,449 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $182,209,000 after buying an additional 1,024,945 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 12.6% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,688,892 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $408,364,000 after buying an additional 861,675 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.28% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.4059 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This is a positive change from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 63.16%.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.9 million subscribers.

