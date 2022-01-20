Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Increased by Analyst

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp upped their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for ArcelorMittal in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 18th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $3.48 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.37.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on MT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on ArcelorMittal from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on ArcelorMittal from €47.00 ($53.41) to €45.00 ($51.14) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.65.

Shares of MT stock opened at $35.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $35.01 billion, a PE ratio of 3.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 2.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.59 and a 200-day moving average of $32.13. ArcelorMittal has a one year low of $20.50 and a one year high of $37.87.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported $4.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $20.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.44 billion. ArcelorMittal had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 25.32%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MT. GQG Partners LLC boosted its position in ArcelorMittal by 91.4% during the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 23,754,553 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $737,753,000 after acquiring an additional 11,345,002 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in ArcelorMittal by 98.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,205,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $96,665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586,116 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,724,023 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $270,967,000 after buying an additional 1,499,755 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 7,278.8% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,167,846 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,223,000 after buying an additional 1,152,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 383.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,179,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,642,000 after buying an additional 935,647 shares during the last quarter. 42.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ArcelorMittal Company Profile

ArcelorMittal SA is a holding company, which engages in steelmaking and mining activities. It operates through the following business segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, Africa and Commonwealth of Independent States (ACIS), Mining, and Others. The NAFTA segment consists of flat products such as slabs, hot-rolled coil, cold-rolled coil, coated steel, and plate.

