Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Lifted by Seaport Res Ptn

Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lifted their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Entegris in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 18th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $0.90 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.89. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Entegris’ Q3 2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.08 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.09 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.77 EPS.

Get Entegris alerts:

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.05. Entegris had a return on equity of 29.31% and a net margin of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $579.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ENTG. Mizuho increased their target price on Entegris from $128.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Wolfe Research increased their target price on Entegris from $163.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Entegris from $151.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Citigroup upped their price target on Entegris from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.00.

Shares of Entegris stock opened at $127.42 on Thursday. Entegris has a 52 week low of $93.50 and a 52 week high of $158.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.72. The firm has a market cap of $17.27 billion, a PE ratio of 46.17 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

In related news, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.15, for a total transaction of $274,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Bruce W. Beckman sold 5,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total value of $708,450.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,133 shares of company stock worth $5,104,353. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Entegris by 270.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 150,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,359,000 after acquiring an additional 109,678 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Entegris by 132.3% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Entegris during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Entegris by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,785 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC lifted its position in Entegris by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Advanced Materials Handling (AMH); and Microcontamination Control (MC). The SCEM segment provides purity process chemistries, gases, and materials and delivery systems to support semiconductor and other advance manufacturing processes.

Recommended Story: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.